WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a passenger was ejected from a vehicle during a crash.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Highway 80 near Pear Orchard Drive in Warren County on Tuesday, April 4.

According to MHP, a 2009 Chevrolet Impala collided with a 2000 Chevrolet S-10. The passenger in the S-10, 61-year-old Bruce Cauthen, of Louisiana, was ejected during the incident.

Troopers said Cauthen was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.