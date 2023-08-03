PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man was killed during a crash in Pike County.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2 on Interstate 55.

Troopers said a 2022 Ford Explorer, driven by 62-year-old Mark Beard, was traveling south on I-55 when the vehicle left the road and collided with a concrete culvert. The vehicle also overturned.

Beard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.