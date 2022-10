PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man.

The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County.

According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.

Troopers said Weary died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.