MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man pled guilty in connection to a DUI crash that injured four people on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi.

Madison County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Ne’Tron Lambert, 25, of New Iberia, Louisiana, pled guilty to two counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing injuries. He was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

On March 12, 2022, law enforcement officers with the National Park Service were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Investigators determined that the car driven by Lambert had been traveling in the wrong lane and hit another vehicle head on.

Lambert, his three passengers, and the driver of the other vehicle all suffered significant injuries. They were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with one person being airlifted from the scene.

According to Bramlett, officers obtained toxicology results from a blood draw that showed Lambert was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana at the time of the accident.