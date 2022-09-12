Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a Louisiana rape suspect on Monday.

According to Officer Sam Brown, 23-year-old Ramon Stevenson was hiding out in Jackson at a local hotel. Warrants were issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish.

Brown said Stevenson was wanted for three counts of rape, three counts of home invasion and aggravated felony fleeing.

Ramon Stevenson arrested in Jackson (Courtesy: JPD)

He is expected to be extradited back to Louisiana.