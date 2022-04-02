PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people from Louisiana were arrested in Pearl after a chase on Saturday, April 2.

City of Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn said police attempted to make a traffic stop on I-20 E around 6:00 p.m. The driver of the Nissan Rogue did not stop and led officers on a chase to the Highway 18 S exit in Brandon, then onto Star Road.

Flynn said the three suspects were from Louisiana, and two of the passengers were facing multiple charges out of Louisiana.

They’re expected to be charged with felony fleeing in Pearl. They will be booked into the Rankin County Jail.

No injuries were reported.