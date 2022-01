ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana teen died after a four-wheeler accident in Adams County.

The Natchez Democrat reported the 15-year-old male died around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8 after the accident on Roxie Road. The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accident.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said the teen was on family hunting trip.