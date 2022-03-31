PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – Ever Reaching Community Outreach will host its annual Love Out Loud event on April 23 in Rankin County. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie.

Ever Reaching Community Outreach is a nonprofit that serves as a Mississippi Food Network food pantry and a donation center. The nonprofit works with other ministries to meet the needs of the community.

During the event, there will be bounce houses, games and food. All activities and lunch will be free.