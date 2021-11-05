Loved ones remember mother, infant killed by drunk driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A vigil was held outside the home where 39-year-old Allison Robinson grew up in.

The mother of three was killed Monday by a drunk driver, authorities said along with her six month old baby at the intersection of Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

“She said I love you too Mama. I told her I loved here,” said Allison’s mother, Alice Hutchins.

Her parents said Allison had moved back home three months ago with her children. Chloe, the eldest at age seven and four-year-old Chelsea remain hospitalized waiting to undergo surgery.

“I didn’t know that was the last text,” said Hutchins.

Inside the family home, this is where the three children played with their grandparents.

“Take a spelling test, math test, a different test every day,” said Allison’s father, Rickey Hutchins.

The mother helped children with disabilities, was a kind soul, and resilient.

“It’s going to be something to endure because a loss like this is tough,” said neighbor, Robert Ervin.

“When I heard what happened, it hurts a big deal,” said James Mallett.

“An unimaginable loss of a loving spirit gone too soon.” said neighbor Barbara Sims.

“I would always say, ‘Hey how are you doing? How’s the baby doing? She’d say, ‘We’re good– just a sweetheart.”