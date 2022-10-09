VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Low water levels in the Mississippi River mean the Viking Mississippi won’t be making a scheduled stop in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Post reported officials with the cruise line said the low water levels caused closures for both north and southbound shipping traffic. Those closures have caused delays, which they said will prevent the Viking Mississippi from completing the sailing underway and reaching St. Paul for her next scheduled stop departure on October 15.

The cruise line official said guests who will be impacted have been notified. They said all future departures of the Viking Mississippi will operate as scheduled.