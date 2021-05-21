Low water pressure continues to impact Jackson neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson hopes to get water flowing to parts of south Jackson, Byram and Raymond soon.

There’s been low low water pressure since a pump failed at Jackson Maddox Well System along Siwell Road on Monday, May 17. City leaders said crews are working to install a temporary pump Friday before starting permanent repairs.

Those living in the affected areas hope the water is back on soon.

“I was very surprised. I really haven’t experienced low water pressure here in Jackson, not that I can remember, so I was very surprised,” said Debbie Floyd.

“People need the water. A lot of them are out right now. A lot of people don’t have water, so right now, some of them are out, and some of them do. So, I hope they get everything fixed pretty soon,” said Anthony Brown.

There is a boil water advisory and conservation notice are still in effect for the impacted areas. People who get their water through the well distribution system are asked to limit their water usage as a courtesy to their neighbors.