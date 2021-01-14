Low water pressure in South Jackson soon to be resolved

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People across Ward 6 in Jackson have been dealing with a water crisis, some for up to a month. There is help coming down the pipe. Water will soon be restored or pressure increased for those still dealing with this issue.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba explained how this problem came about in the first place.

“As the temperature drops it causes issues not only at our water treatment facility with some of the trains and it also causes issues with pipes,” the mayor said. “That becomes a particular concern for south Jackson because it is the most distant area from where the water department actually is.”

City Council President Aaron Banks said communication between the city and members of Ward 6 has been key for coming up with a solution.

“I just wanna appreciate those constituents of Ward 6 for responding rapidly so that we can identify those addresses so they can mitigate the problem fast,” Banks said. “My job is to keep this front and center so that we can prioritize because the people of Jackson deserve better.”

Councilman Banks said that this is the most important time of year to have water running smoothly in our homes, and the council and public works will continue to work hard to have this issue resolved.