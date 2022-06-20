The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Jackson, MS, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

Canva

#50. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $28,090

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,680

– Employment: 132,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)

Unsplash

#49. Floral designers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $27,920

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,100

– Employment: 36,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($44,600)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)

Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos // Flickr

#48. Counter and rental clerks

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– #365 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,170

– Employment: 371,620

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,760)

— Fairbanks, AK ($47,080)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,760)

CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#47. Preschool teachers, except special education

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $27,870

– #335 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

ESB Basic // Shutterstock

#46. Switchboard operators, including answering service

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $27,800

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,590

– Employment: 48,190

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($51,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,250)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,440)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#45. Emergency medical technicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $27,700

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,690

– Employment: 161,400

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($63,500)

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($59,020)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,770)

DuxX // Shutterstock

#44. Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $27,310

– #315 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,750

– Employment: 358,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($60,150)

— Albany, GA ($53,570)

— Fort Collins, CO ($50,590)

Needpix

#43. Food batchmakers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $26,920

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,190

– Employment: 155,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)

— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)

ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Couriers and messengers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,270

– Employment: 68,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)

— Modesto, CA ($42,550)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)

Canva

#41. Machine feeders and offbearers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $26,700

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,660

– Employment: 60,880

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($60,610)

— Lincoln, NE ($48,580)

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($47,560)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#40. Nursing assistants

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $26,410

– #366 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,250

– Employment: 1,314,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)

— Salinas, CA ($44,210)

Unsplash

#39. Library technicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $26,350

– #268 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

Canva

#38. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $25,890

– #259 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#37. Bus drivers, school

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $25,860

– #313 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,750

– Employment: 361,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elkhart-Goshen, IN ($55,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($55,150)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($53,770)

viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#36. Packers and packagers, hand

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $25,430

– #305 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Cooks, restaurant

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $25,410

– #364 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,080



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#34. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $25,230

– #336 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

Canva

#33. Bakers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $25,200

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

Sean Rayford // Getty Images

#32. Security guards

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $25,120

– #377 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,940



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,830

– Employment: 1,057,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($70,350)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,440)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($55,500)

Unsplash

#31. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $24,290

– #370 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#30. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $23,910

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

Canva

#29. Orderlies

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $23,740

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,440

– Employment: 45,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,370)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,740)

Jason Person // Shutterstock

#28. Cooks, short order

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $23,460

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

Vasin Lee // Shutterstock

#27. Residential advisors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $23,420

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,950

– Employment: 92,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($50,560)

— Napa, CA ($48,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($46,210)

Canva

#26. Food preparation workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,720

– #360 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,150



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

Canva

#25. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,670

– #381 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#24. Animal caretakers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,560

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

aboutsung // Shutterstock

#23. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,540

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#22. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,480

– #329 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

Canva

#21. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,420

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 11,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($42,590)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,090)

Canva

#19 (tie). Crossing guards and flaggers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,200

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,670

– Employment: 82,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,540)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($55,860)

— Bellingham, WA ($54,870)

Canva

#19 (tie). Dietetic technicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,200

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,160

– Employment: 21,610

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,700)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,370)

Canva

#18. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,100

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

PxHere

#17. Library assistants, clerical

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,000

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,490

– Employment: 78,470

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)

Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Bartenders

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $21,910

– #362 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#15. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $21,900

– #368 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#14. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $21,700

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#13. Cashiers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $21,500

– #367 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,790



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#12. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $21,090

– #381 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#11. Dishwashers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $21,020

– #364 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#10. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $20,650

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

Unsplash

#9. Amusement and recreation attendants

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $20,080

– #323 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

Education Images // Getty Images

#8. Substitute teachers, short-term

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $20,060

– #295 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

Richard Thornton // Shutterstock

#7. School bus monitors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,900

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– Employment: 55,310

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($49,850)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($48,610)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,750)

Pixabay

#6. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,720

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#5. Waiters and waitresses

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,580

– #377 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,540



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#4. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,520

– #346 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)

Daniel Lee // Flickr

#3. Cooks, fast food

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,480

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,560



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#2. Childcare workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,340

– #381 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

Pxhere

#1. Fast food and counter workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,230

– #381 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,240



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

