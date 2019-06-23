Local News

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves campaign office officially opens

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 03:18 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 03:18 PM CDT

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Miss. Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves recently traveled to Hattiesburg to open his Pine Belt campaign field office.

Reeves was met by a number of supporters at his new office off Highway 98.

He opens his field office just 44 days from the Aug. 6 republican primary.

 

