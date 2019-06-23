Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves campaign office officially opens
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Miss. Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves recently traveled to Hattiesburg to open his Pine Belt campaign field office.
Reeves was met by a number of supporters at his new office off Highway 98.
He opens his field office just 44 days from the Aug. 6 republican primary.
