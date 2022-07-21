RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lululemon storefront will soon open at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland.

The Madison County Journal reported the Lululemon store will be located in the old Williams Sonoma space.

According to Public Works Director Alan Hart, the retailer originally wanted to do a ‘pop-up’ store, but they decided to bring a permanent store to the location.

Hart presented the project to the Ridgeland Mayor and Board of Aldermen at their meeting on Tuesday, July 19.

Lululemon was founded in 1998 as a retailer of yoga pants and yoga wear. Since then, the company has expanded to sell athletic wear, accessories and other personal care products.

Another Lululemon store is located in the Jackson-area in the Highland Village Shopping Center.