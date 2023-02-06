JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he wants the body camera footage of the incident that left one man dead and three police officers on administrative leave released to the public.

Authorities said Keith Murriel, 41, died while in custody of the Jackson Police Department (JPD). His family claimed he was beaten and have hired a civil rights attorney.

The mayor said he sent the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) a letter requesting the video to be released so the city can be transparent with residents. If they don’t release it, city leaders will begin discussion with the city’s attorney to see if they can release it themselves.

“Right now, so that we’re not accused of hindering prosecution, so we’re not accused of interfering with an investigation. It is most appropriate that anybody who is in control of that particular investigation that they released the video,” said Lumumba.

The mayor also disagreed with a statement released by Chief James Davis on January 3. The statement said while at the location, officers successfully took an individual into custody who experienced a medical emergency.