Lyft driver shot multiple times after being kidnapped in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a Lyft driver was kidnapped and shot Tuesday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the female driver picked up a man at Spring Lake Apartments in Byram. She drove him to Advantage Apartments on McWillie Circle in Jackson.

Hearn said the suspect pulled a gun on the woman and made her get in the back seat of a black Dodge Journey. The suspect drove them to Beasley Road and made the driver crawl into the woods. She was shot multiple times.

The victim was able to run to a nearby apartment complex for help, according to Hearn. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She has life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been arrested.