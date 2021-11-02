Lyft driver shot multiple times after being kidnapped in Jackson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jackson Police Dept. Generic_1525385914118.jpg.jpg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a Lyft driver was kidnapped and shot Tuesday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the female driver picked up a man at Spring Lake Apartments in Byram. She drove him to Advantage Apartments on McWillie Circle in Jackson.

Hearn said the suspect pulled a gun on the woman and made her get in the back seat of a black Dodge Journey. The suspect drove them to Beasley Road and made the driver crawl into the woods. She was shot multiple times.

The victim was able to run to a nearby apartment complex for help, according to Hearn. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She has life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been arrested.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories