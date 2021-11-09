Lyft driver shot seven times in Jackson recovering at home

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Lyft driver who was shot multiple times in Jackson was released from the hospital on Monday, November 8. Brandy Littrell is now recovering at her Clinton home.

WJTV 12 News spoke to Littrell on Tuesday. She recounted the moments she was shot seven times and left in the woods by a passenger.

“All the bullets went through and through. I didn’t have any complications where they had to pull the bullet out,” she said.

Littrell was shot multiple times on Tuesday, November 2. The suspect, 17-year-old Dontarius Magee, has been charged with carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

She says the rideshare company has offered $1,500 to cover some medical expenses for her week in the hospital… racking up to be roughly $50k.@WJTV pic.twitter.com/BkCYfdlAer — Thao Ta (@ThaoTaTV) November 9, 2021

Littrell said she had seen the shooter before the incident.

“I used to live in the Advantage Apartments, where I got carjacked. I’ve seen him at the apartment complex toting that exact same gun.”

She also expressed her gratitude for the unknown woman she said helped make the 911 call after the shooting.

“She just has no idea how much she helped me. She probably saved my life, because if she hadn’t been there, I don’t know if I would have made it any further to keep knocking. I knew I was getting weaker.”

Littrell said her medical expenses are about $50,000. A GoFundMe has been set up for her to help with her recovery. She said Lyft has also offered to pay $1,500.