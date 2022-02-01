JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – M-Bar developers broke ground on the expansion of the outside venue in Jackson.

The area will include an expansive beer garden, fire pits, game spaces and a lounge area. Owner Richard Bradley said this is only the beginning of his economic and commercial development for the city.

“Our vision was, we started about four years ago, and we see that the City of Jackson is striving to entertain the city. We want to make sure that we could provide an impact and economic impact here,” said Bradley.

“This project contributes to the economic vitality and growth in the City of Jackson. Typically, when I talk about a new business in the city, I always remind that business that not only do we want you to be successful and generate a lot of money, but we want to make certain that it’s a reciprocal relationship of give and take. We want them to give back to the City of Jackson. Today, that doesn’t seem appropriate, because I already know that’s what M-BAR does,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

The first phase of the project is expected to be finished in the fall with the second completed in 2023.