JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – M-Bar Sports Grill in Jackson opened an outdoor entertainment expansion behind the venue on Wednesday.

Construction on the multi-million expansion started in early 2022. According to officials, the expansion will create 25 to 40 jobs.

“When we opened our establishment in 2013, we had a vision for vitality, prosperity and economic success in Jackson,” said Richard Bradley, founder and owner of M-Bar. “Our new outdoor venue is a major expansion as our economy continues to thrive. It’s the perfect place to relax this summer. Whether you are an after-work professional, college student, or part of the late-night crowd, M-Bar is the coolest place on County Line. It is a transformative destination that channels a big city vibe in the heart of the metroplex.”

The outdoor entertainment venue features a live music stage, windowed garage doors, a beer garden, multiple LED big screens, fire pits, and a game field for cornhole and other activities.

“Business leaders like Richard are helping transform our city in innovative ways,” Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said. “This M-Bar expansion continues to fuel important growth in the County Line Road corridor and brings exciting vitality to our community for a bright future.”

M-Bar is located at 6340 Ridgewood Court Drive.