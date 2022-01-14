M-Braves to hold job fair for upcoming 2022 season

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) will host a job fair for part-time and seasonal positions for the upcoming 2022 season.

The job fair will take place inside of Trustmark Park’s Farm Bureau Grill on Saturday, January 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Interviews will be on a first-come, first-serve basis for all positions.

Positions that are open varies from the following areas:

Food & Beverage

Stadium Operations

Ticket Operations

Production & Promotions

Press Box Operations

Leaders said these jobs are all paid and include the opportunity to work many of the home games and other special events held between March and September. All applicants are required to attend the Job Fair and must be at least 16 years of age.