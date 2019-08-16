M-Braves to honor local kids fighting cancer on Saturday

The Mississippi Braves will host a special event during Saturday’s 6:05 pm game against the Birmingham Barons. The Braves will recognize local children fighting cancer.

The M-Brave players and coaches will wear specialty jerseys with each adorning the name of a child fighting cancer.

Those jerseys will be auctioned off on the stadium concourse during the game by Gold Glove volunteers via silent auction with proceeds funding custom-designed, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for local children battling cancer.

The silent jersey auction will conclude at the end of the seventh inning.

“The M-Braves are proud to team up with Mike Martin and Gold Glove Charities on this impactful event,” said Pete Laven, vice president, and general manager for the Mississippi Braves. “We are grateful to Children’s of Mississippi for bringing our organization together with these brave children and their families for an enjoyable night of baseball at Trustmark Park.”

Before the game starts, there will be a meet and greet on the field and photoshoot for a Gold Glove calendar with kids and players.