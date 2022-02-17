JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a weight restriction has been imposed on an Interstate 55 bridge in Rankin County.

The I-55 bridge was recently inspected, and officials said the inspection documented deterioration in the concrete box girders near the supports. A further in-depth inspection and analysis showed the deterioration is due to overload and the bridge needs to be load posted until repairs can be made.

The following load restriction has been imposed on Bridge No. 93.1 located over Interstate 20 westbound in Rankin County: