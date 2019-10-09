Madison business owner sentenced to prison for harboring illegal aliens

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Madison business will be spending some time behind bars after being sentenced Friday for harboring illegal aliens.

Hector Valdez-Loera, 42, will serve 12 months and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Valdez-Loera is ordered to pay $79,784.00 for an administrative fine.

According to court documents, on April 13, 2017, while searching for an illegal alien fugitive who had a prior order of removal for illegal reentry into the United States, ICE ERO officers went to a home located in Ridgeland, Mississippi where the illegal alien fugitive had been living. Upon arrival, officers found two additional illegal aliens living at the residence. Officers later determined the illegal alien fugitive had left for work at a job site located in Madison, Mississippi. At the job site, Madison Concrete was performing concrete work. Upon arrival, a number of the workers fled into the woods. Officers gave chase but was unable to apprehend the illegal alien fugitive. Further investigation revealed that Madison Concrete was owned and operated by Hector Valdez-Loera and that Valdez-Loera hired illegal aliens who either had social security numbers that did not exist or belonged to someone deceased. He failed to check E-Verify to determine legitimacy of his workers and referred to them as subcontractors when they were, in fact, his employees. The investigation also revealed that Valdez-Loera provided his financial information to obtain housing for at least two of his illegal alien employees.

He pled guilty before the judge on May 24, 2019.