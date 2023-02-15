MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for a brand-new Chipotle. The restaurant will be built on Grandview Boulevard, south of Zaxby’s.

Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler said she is excited about the new delicious addition coming to the city.

“And this is another day to celebrate in the City of Madison, and a wonderful building block that builds our commercial base. And this is something that the young people, the children have asked for,” said Hawkins Butler.

Chipotle is an American chain of fast-food causal restaurants specializing in bowls, tacos and burritos made to order in front of the customer.