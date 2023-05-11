MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison Chick-fil-A will close on Tuesday, May 16 to undergo drive-thru remodeling.

The Madison County Journal reported the fast food restaurant is expected to reopen on June 1. According to officials, the remodeling will add more space to the drive-thru area by helping make the job easier for employees.

The Chick-fil-A will add a door to the drive-thru, but they don’t have the real estate to add another drive-thru lane. The business will lose some dining room space during the remodel.

During the closure, customers are encouraged to visit the Ridgeland location on Highland Colony Parkway.