MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Moe’s Southwest Grill on Grandview Boulevard will soon have to deal with competition from its biggest rival: Chipotle.

The long-awaited Chipotle is also on Grandview Boulevard. The business will open its doors on Wednesday, October 25, less than eight months after initially breaking ground in February.

Other locations are anticipated to open in Flowood and Pearl in the near future. The first location opened in Ridgeland. According to the City of Pearl, the Chipotle will be located at the Crossgates Shopping Center between Walmart and Kroger.

Chipotle currently has six locations currently open in the Magnolia State. The other three are in Southaven, Oxford, and Starkville.

The California-based company is known for its burritos, quesadillas, tacos and more cooked without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The Fortune 500 company operates in four countries outside of the United States. It has more than 110,000 employees working in its over 3,250 restaurants.

The Chipotle Mexican Grill in Madison is open seven days a week. Its hours are 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day. It is located at 164 Grandview Boulevard.

The Madison business is also hiring. There are an average of 25 jobs per location.