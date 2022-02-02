MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County woman pled guilty to SNAP fraud after an investigation by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Service (MDHS).

According to Madison-Rankin Counties District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., Sabrina Catchings, 28, pled guilty to welfare fraud before the Madison County circuit court on January 14, 2022.

Catchings was sentenced to three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), three years suspended and five years supervised probation under the direct supervision of MDOC. She was also permanently disqualified for any participation in the SNAP and/or TANF program.

Investigators said Catchings received $30 954.00 in SNAP benefits between May 2017 to March 2021 by not reporting household composition and income accurately.