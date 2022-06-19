GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt received a $68,974.10 grant from Madison County to purchase police radios.

The Northside Sun reported the cost of the radios and associated costs are not included in the city’s budget, unlike most established cities. Mayor Walter Morrison asked Madison County for help in paying for the radios with the county’s E-911 funds.

According to the newspaper, the Madison County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the funds. The city’s police department can now purchase ten remote mobile police radios and ten portable police radios.