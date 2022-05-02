MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County is still handling requests from Gluckstadt citizens regarding public works and the road department as the city does not yet have these in place, according to the Northside Sun.

Now that Gluckstadt is a city, the protocol has changed regarding how these matters will be handled.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was developed with the county to still take care of the responsibilities of collection and disposal of debris for the time being. The county approved the MOU.

According to the newspaper, the MOU is set to expire September 30, 2023, and will be received on September 30, 2022, to decide if the reimbursement cost for service needs to be increased due to inflation or prevailing costs of labor.