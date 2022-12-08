A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County stormwater inspector was fired by supervisors after he recently pled guilty to federal bribery charges.

The Madison County Journal reported supervisors voted to fire Andrew Grant on Monday.

Grant was one of four people indicted on federal bribery charges related to allegations of corruption centered around former County Engineer Rudy Warnock.

The indictment was unsealed on Monday, November 21 as two of the defendants, Grant and Eric Gilkey, pled guilty to conspiring with Cleveland Anderson and Warnock in the bribery scheme.

According to court documents, Warnock is charged with having directed payments and rewards to Anderson, Gilkey, and Grant in exchange for preferential treatment that resulted in lucrative city engineering contracts for Warnock. The ‘gratuities’ supplied by Warnock included thousands of dollars in cash, concert tickets, and football tickets in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Gilkey, 55, and Grant, 38, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery. They are scheduled to be sentenced on February 23, 2022, and they face a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The FBI is investigating the case.