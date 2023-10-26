SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County man has been sentenced for sexual battery of a child under 14.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) said James Brown, Jr., of Madison County, was investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Special Victims Unit (SVU).

“There is perhaps no more heinous crime than the sexual abuse of a child,” said Fitch. “This is exactly the kind of case my Special Victims Unit is especially qualified to investigate and prosecute. It is my hope and prayer that closing this chapter with justice served will help this young victim find a pathway to healing and recovery.”

On October 17, a Sunflower County judge sentenced Brown to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 10 years to serve.

Brown will be required to register as a sex offender.