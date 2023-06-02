MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A manhunt is underway in Madison County for a Hinds County escapee.

Authorities are searching near Parkway East, Weisenberger Road and Denim Way in Gluckstadt.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a stolen black Honda Accord, confirmed to be connected to Spring, was spotted by officers. Madison police said they spotted the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 55. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled north.

Police said two men fled from the truck after they reached the intersection of Gluckstadt Road and Industrial Road. The men ran into a wooded area.

Investigators said one of the men was arrested in the wooded area, but he was not the escapee. The other suspect is still at large and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Spring is described as 5’8″ and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jones said Spring, along with Michael Lewis, escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on Monday, May 29.

Jones said a deputy, who was patrolling the outer perimeter of the jail, noticed items belonging to the detainees and blood outside of the fence. A head count was taken, and the two detainees were missing.

An inspection of the jail found a breach in the ceiling of one of the recreation rooms. Jones said investigators believe the two detainees went into the ceiling and were able to get out of the building through an airduct. They later went over the jail’s fence in order to escape.

Joseph Spring (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff said Lewis was captured Monday evening in the area of Seven Springs Road and Springridge Road in Hinds County. He faces additional escape charges.

On Wednesday, May 31, deputies arrested Michael Lynn Allen, 45, for accessory and aiding and abetting. Jones said he helped Spring after he escaped from the detention center.

Jones said Kayce Knight, 36, was arrested on Thursday, June 1 and charged with accessory and aiding and abetting in connection to Spring’s escape. She was arrested on Bowers Street and is currently being held in the Hinds County Detention Center.

Kayce Knight (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Lynn Allen (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Spring can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.