MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County neighborhood is set to receive speed humps after a neighbor started a petition for the traffic calming measures.

The Northside Sun reported County Engineer Tim Bryan is working on having the safety humps installed in the Twin Harbor neighborhood.

Neighbor Daniel Prince said he witnessed drivers speeding on Trace Harbor Road multiple times. He began circulating a petition around the neighborhood to have traffic calming measures installed. He also brought the issue to Supervisor Sheila Jones. Jones then presented the issue and the petition to a board meeting on April 4.

According to the newspaper, the board accepted the petition and the county engineer will begin reviewing policies for the speed humps.