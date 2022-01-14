Madison County neighbors asked to take part in redistricting public hearing

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County neighbors are encouraged to take part in a redistricting public hearing in January. The Madison County Journal reported the hearing will take place at 6:00 p.m. on January 25 in the board room of the Madison County Office Complex in Canton.

At this time, the county is in the process of redrawing district lines for supervisors, election commissioners, justice court judges and constables after the 2021 U.S. Census was released.

In December 2021, supervisors agreed to hold the public hearing.