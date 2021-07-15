Madison County officer dies after long-time battle with Crohn’s disease

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County School Resource Officer Corey Ray passed away on Wednesday, July 14 after a battle with Crohn’s disease.

Officer Ray was reportedly hospitalized with the disease in October 2020, which led to the amputation of his legs and several fingers.

Madison County students, Hinds County Sherriff’s Department, Marshall Ramsey and others reflected on his impact within the community.

“The MC family will forever remember Corey Ray. Thankful for someone who gave so much to this school and this city. Rest easy officer.” Madison County Student Section

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Madison Police Department and the family of Officer Corey Ray on his recent passing. The Madison and surrounding communities are better places because of Corey’s selfless service.” Hinds County Sheriff’s Office