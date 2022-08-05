MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4.

The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted with severe burns.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said one of the victims, Luke Walker, 25, of Bay Springs, died at Merit Health Central on Thursday, August 4.

One of the other victims was released from the hospital on Saturday, July 30.

Four oil tanks were affected in the explosion, and one oil tank was destroyed. The victims of the explosion are employees of W.S. Red Hancock, a Mississippi-based “welding and fabrication” company.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.