Madison County Roads Closed due to Flooding

MADISON,Miss(WJTV) - Roads have been closed due to flooding.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency sent out an announcement on Facebook. It is expected for the levels to die down by the weekend, then roads will be available again.

The heavy water comes from rivers and creeks overflowing.

Alex Love had the chance to speak with Madison County resident Samuel Jackson.

"When we get a lot of rain like we did for the last several days it floods the road out. and we have a couple other routes we can actually take, cause i'm in my truck i can drive through the water when it goes down a little bit."

If cones are out in the county, the area is not safe to drive through.

