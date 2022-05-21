MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Madison County Schools (MCS) will have new principals in the coming school year.

The Northside Sun reported Dr. Teague Burchfield will be the principal of Madison Central High School, Crystal Chase will serve Ridgeland High School and Kara Davis will serve Madison Station Elementary.

The newspaper reported that Burchfield most recently served as the Principal of Pelahatchie High School. He’s also spent more than half of his 20-year career within MCS. He’s served as a a teacher, coach and assistant principal.

Chase has served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal at Old Town Middle School, according to the newspaper. She has 19 years of education experience under her belt.

Davis will take a step up from her role as assistant principal at the same school. The newspaper reported she’s spent 20 years in education, serving as a classroom teacher, literacy specialist, curriculum specialist and assistant principal.