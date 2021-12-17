Madison County Schools increase security after TikTok school threat

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Law enforcement and schools nationwide are on high alert amid an apparent TikTok trend threatening violence nationwide on Friday.

The Madison County School District heightened the presence of law enforcement at its schools, including Germantown High School.

District leaders said the families of students were notified Thursday night. They said the safety of students, faculty and staff is their top priority.

The district operated on a 60-percent day. Friday was the last day of the semester for many schools in the area.

Officials said no credible threat was found alluding to the TikTok challenge in the area. Leaders with TikTok said they’re working to remove alarmist warnings that violate their misinformation policy.