Madison County Schools raise new state flag

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Students at Rosa Scott High School in Madison raised the new flag and their voices about what it means to them.

They said that young people, like themselves are key in that change.

“We’re ready to start discussing things that are important,” Hollin Brewer, school president said. “That are going on in our country. This is an important day in making history.”

“It’s so amazing that we can be part of this,” Austin Brown, school vice president said. “We’re out here sharing the moment with other people”

One of the designers of the flag said he’s so proud of the state’s progress, and that he hopes he’s leaving a legacy for the next generation.

“One day my children I’m sure will go to Rosa Scott,” TJ Taylor said. “I get to tell them that I was here when that flag was raised.”

These three witnesses of change all agreed that history does not happen unless we make it happen, which they have.