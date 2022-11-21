MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the final phase of a project to expand the Town of Lost Rabbit.

The Northside Sun reported the supervisors approved the final plat of Phase 2-A this month. The plat consists of only one lot where more developments are expected to take place.

The Town of Lost Rabbit, which is a subdivision, currently has around 150 homes.

Officials said the increase in residential development could bring additional businesses and restaurants to the county.