MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Teachers in the Madison County School District (MCSD) can expect to see a pay raise during the 2022-2023 school year following an audit of the district.

The Northside Sun reported an audit was conducted to provide an overview of the district’s financial status. District leaders said the audit showed the district is in “outstanding fiscal shape.”

The audit found that the district has $88 million in total assets. Leaders said they expect the district to be debt-free by April 2025. Additionally, there is $50 million available that can be used if needed.

As a result of the positive audit, district leaders said certified classroom teachers will receive a supplement of $4,500 next year.