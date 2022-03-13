MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County received $2,432,333 to widen Yandell Road.

The Northside Sun reported the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD) awarded the county the money through the Federal Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Grant Fund. The county will also chip in $608,083 of local funds.

Madison County Engineer Tim Bryan said the funds will allow for an additional westbound lane from Madison Crossing Elementary School to Westfalen Drive. He said the reason for the project is due to increased traffic congestion from residential development and school traffic.

Bryan said the engineering aspect of the project will begin this fiscal year, and construction is expected to begin in 2025.