MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison woman who hit a child multiple times at the day care she worked at was sentenced to serve two years in prison.

On December 7, 2021, 53-year-old Ruby Wilkerson was charged with one count of felony child abuse.

Katorra Lewis said her three-year-old daughter came home from Kids’ World Center with a bruise from her eyebrow to underneath her eye. After the owner claimed she had fallen, Lewis asked for video proof. Once she saw the video, Lewis accused Wilkerson of repeatedly hitting her three-year-old daughter on the head during nap time.

Officials with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office said Wilkerson pled guilty. She was sentenced to 10 years to serve with eight suspended. This means she will serve two years in prison.

Wilkerson was also sentenced to five years of probation. She won’t be able to work in childcare again.