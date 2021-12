MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee at a Madison daycare was arrested on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Ruby Wilkerson was charged with one count of felony child abuse. She is being held at the Madison County Detention Center on no bond until she appears in court.

In November 2021, the mother of a three-year-old girl told WJTV 12 News that her daughter was hit multiple times by Wilkerson at Kids’ World Center in Madison.