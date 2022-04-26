MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison Police Department will host a Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Madison Police, in conjunction with the DEA’s Drug Take Back Initiative, will be accepting unwanted/outdated prescription medications in the parking lot of the Madison Justice Complex (corner of Main Street & Crawford Street), from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the event, the police department has a drug drop box available 24 hours a day in its lobby.

Identification is not required to participate in this program. Intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted due to their hazardous nature.