MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison firefighters reunited a mother duck with her ten ducklings after they fell into a drain on Monday, April 10.

Officials with the Madison Fire Department (MFD) said the ducklings had fallen into a drain at the Kroger store on Highway 51.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the mother duck could be seen anxiously flying above. Firefighters descended into the drain and collected ten ducklings in a Kroger handbasket.

(Courtesy: Madison Fire Department)

MFD officials said the mother duck could be heard ‘thanking’ the firefighters as her ducklings were returned to her.