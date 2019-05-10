Madison man arrested, charged with domestic violence

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - A Madison man is arrested after an alleged domestic disturbance Thursday night.

The Madison Police Department says they were called to a home on Ashley Terrace around 7:40 p.m. after getting a call that shots were fired at a woman while she was running away.

When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old George C. Young down the street from the home and after investigating, took him into custody.

Young was charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault and was taken to the Madison County Detention Center, where he awaits an appearance before the Madison Municipal Court.

Nobody was injured in the incident.