Madison man pleads guilty to embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison man pleaded guilty to embezzlement by a bank officer.

According to court documents, Thomas K. Robb, Jr., 37, used his position as a loan officer at a bank to approve fraudulent loans. Prosecutors said he used the proceeds from those loans for his own benefit.

Robb created fake documents and fake loans in the names of other people. He then used the money from those loans to pay off previous loans and to keep his personal business afloat.

He will be sentenced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Robb faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.